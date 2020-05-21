Prince William County asks for limited restaurant re-opening

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) - Ten days after asking Gov. Ralph Northam to exempt itself from his limited Phase One of reopening the state’s economy, Prince William County is now asking to opt back in, at least when it comes to restaurants.
The county’s Board of Supervisors sent a letter Wednesday to Northam asking that restaurants in the county be permitted to open immediately with limited outdoor seating.
Most of the state took this step Friday but Prince William County and the rest of northern Virginia successfully petitioned to leave full restrictions in place through at least May 29.
The county board voted 5-3 Tuesday to send the letter.
