News to Know for May 21: Car crashes into GRTC bus; Bishop Glenn viewing; I-64 crash connected to trauma incident; Testing updates in Virginia; Cloudy, cool with rain chances

Cloudy and cool weather continues this week with on and off showers. The highest chance for rain later today into Friday morning.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Could be heavy, especially west of I-95 and in the evening. Highest rain chances Central and Eastern VA later in day and Thursday night. High upper 60s.
Rain Likely Thursday evening and night.
The Petersburg Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.
First responders were called to the 800-block of W. Wythe Street near S. South Street around 3:00 a.m.
Officials say everyone in the home was able to get out safely.
Right now, there is no word on what caused the fire.
Richmond police say a driver was critically injured after jumping a median and crashing into a GRTC bus.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of East Broad Street just before 9 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.
Police say the driver of a red four-door sedan was exiting I-95 south onto Broad Street when it jumped the median and hit a GRTC bus that was traveling eastbound on Broad.
Three adults on the bus suffered minor injures in the crash. The driver of the sedan, however, was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.
A public viewing has been planned for Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, founder and Pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church, who died of COVID-19.
The public viewing will be for Glenn, who died April 11, on Thursday, May 21at New Deliverance Evangelistic Church from 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
The viewing will be held in accordance with CDC guidelines, the church said.
A facemask will be required when on church property, only 10 people will be able to be inside at a time, people will be spaced 6-feet apart, and no one will be able to stay after the viewing or be able to sit.
Henrico police say the driver of a car on fire in the woods along I-64 Wednesday morning was the suspect in a domestic situation where a woman was found in a home with traumatic injuries.
Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 2300 block of Fon Du Lac Road for a report of a victim with trauma.
Limited details about the incident were released by Henrico police, however, the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her injuries and identity have not been released.
Police say both incidents remain under investigation.
The Richmond and Henrico Health Department announced additional sites for community COVID-19 testing in May.
Testing sites will be located:
- May 21, Tuckahoe Middle School from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- May 22, East Lawn Shopping Center from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- May 27, Eastern Henrico Recreation Center and Southwood Apartments from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (rainout location is Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd.)
- May 30, Martin Luther King Middle School from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (rainout date is June 6th)
Testing will be conducted by appointment to facilitate safety and social distancing. To register to get tested, call the Richmond and Henrico hotline at 804-205-3501.
The Crater Health District is holding a large coronavirus testing event in Petersburg Saturday, May 23.
The event is being held at the Petersburg Sports Complex from 9 am to 12 p.m. - It’s part of seven new testing sites throughout the district.
Testing will be done by appointment only. Call 804-863-1652 to be prescreened. Once a person meets the requirements, they will receive an appointment time.
Testing is for people aged 5 and older who have COVID-19 symptoms, have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, who are pregnant, have underlying medical conditions that put them at risk, are age 65 and older, or work in a congregate setting.
With testing hitting the 10,000 mark and the state’s coronavirus percent positivity rate dropping, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam says testing efforts in the commonwealth are now going well.
"This is important for us especially as we move forward, now in phase one and hopefully going into phase two and phase three that we have adequate testing and that testing is available for everybody,” said Northam.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 9,782 PCR tests and 426 antibody tests in the latest reporting period.
Looking toward phase two, Northam said they would make a decision a few days prior to the earliest potential start, which is May 29 and release guidelines at that time. Phase one started for most of the state on May 15.
Police say a man was found dead along a road in Dinwiddie County.
The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a man was located along a roadside in the early morning hours of May 20 in the town of McKenney.
The body of the unidentified man has been taken to the medical examiner’s office in Richmond to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information should contact the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 861-1212.
Chesterfield County has unveiled a new website designed to help citizens locate publicly-accessible, county-owned WiFi locations throughout Chesterfield.
Featuring an interactive map, the Public WiFi Access Locations website allows visitors to pinpoint nearby WiFi spots and provides a link to Google Maps directions to each location.
With many public facilities currently closed to the public due to COVID-19, the new website also provides details on where citizens can park, stand or sit to get the best coverage.
For more information about Chesterfield County’s response to COVID-19, please visit www.chesterfield.gov/coronavirus.
