Mayor Stoney announces city, health district will assist COVID-19 residents to isolate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney announced plans to help residents isolate through funding from the CARES Act.
Using funding through the CARES Act, the city will help provide hotel rooms and other needs to those who can’t afford to isolate.
“The truth is that not all people are safer at home,” Mayor Stoney said. “Some aren’t fortunate enough to have a home large enough to isolate from loved ones.”
The city and Richmond City Health District will partner with the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care, a coalition of service providers with expertise in the intersection of physical security and human services due to their charge of aiding those experiencing homelessness.
The basic needs of those who choose to isolate, such as food and COVID-19 related primary care, will be funded through the Family Crisis Fund and safety net provider network. The program will be facilitated by the Richmond City Health District.
“Let me be clear, this program is specifically for those who cannot isolate safely, not a vacation for those who can,” Mayor Stoney said. “These COVID-19 patients will be cared for and sheltered for the good of themselves, their families, and the entire city.”
There are now 888 positive COVID-19 cases in Richmond with 20 COVID-19 related deaths.
More than a dozen Richmond city employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials are reiterating their plea for everyone to continue wearing masks.
“Wearing a mask is the most respectful thing you can do in this pandemic,” Mayor Stoney said in a Thursday press conference.
Mayor Stoney says he has penned a letter to Governor Ralph Northam asking for help to mandate wearing a mask for the city of Richmond.
Stoney says this is a state issue the Governor can remedy and believes it should be state wide.
