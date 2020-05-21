IndyCar weekend at Richmond Raceway canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The NTT IndyCar series was set to make a stop at Richmond Raceway next month, but COVID-19 will keep the green flag from dropping.
The series announced that its race weekend at the Action Track, originally scheduled for June 26-27, has been canceled. There has been no confirmation that the series will opt to come back as part of its 2021 schedule.
IndyCar last hit the track at Richmond Raceway in 2009, but the short track was taken off the schedule after a nine-year run. This will mark the second Richmond race weekend canceled this year due to the pandemic, as the venue’s spring NASCAR weekend was also scratched.
The track is scheduled to host it’s fall NASCAR weekend on September 11 and 12.
Ticketholders for the IndyCar series race may receive a credit for the full amount plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid to apply towards future race events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, camping, fan hospitality, and FanGrounds passes. The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for an event at any NASCAR-owned tracks, subject to availability.
