Henrico offers two options for 2021-22 school start date

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) is asking the public to share their thoughts on two school calendar options for the 2021-22 academic year.
In early March, HCPS introduced the idea of a pre-Labor Day start to the 2021-22 school year. That was before the educational landscape shifted with HCPS’ closure to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
At its May 14 work session, the Henrico School Board decided to revisit the issue and consider two calendar options for 2021-22 — one with a pre-Labor Day start and another with a more traditional post-Labor Day start.
A survey is open until June 3 at 8 a.m. The survey is available by going to HCPS’ website, henricoschools.us, and looking under “Hot Topics,” or by going to henricoschools.us/2021-22-calendar-options/.
The two calendar options under consideration for 2021-22 are:
- Calendar Option A (pre-Labor Day start.) School would begin on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. School would end on Friday, June 3, 2022.
- Calendar Option B (traditional post-Labor Day start.) School would begin on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. School would end on Friday, June 17, 2022.
At the work session, conducted in a virtual format, the Board also considered a third option, where students would attend school year-round, with intermittent breaks. After discussing the “extended school year” idea, the Board decided to eliminate that option, citing a desire for more research and collaboration with other school divisions in central Virginia.
While the first and last days of school differ, as well as student and staff holidays, all options would include the same number of instructional days.
Possible advantages of a pre-Labor Day start (Option A) include:
- Provides two additional weeks of instruction before International Baccalaureate and Advanced Placement testing, resulting in less time between the completion of testing and the end of the school year.
- The academic calendar would more closely align with the start of fall extracurricular activities, as well as college and university schedules.
- Provides at least a four-day break for Labor Day weekend.
Possible advantages of a post-Labor Day start (Option B) include:
- Maintains traditional HCPS school calendar.
- Keeps intact the construction schedule for the new J.R. Tucker and Highland Springs high schools and the expansion of Holladay Elementary School (a pre-Labor Day schedule would move up the construction deadline).
- Maintains the length of the 2021 summer break for students and HCPS staff members (a pre-Labor Day start would require a one-time reduction of summer break).
There are no significant budgetary differences between the two options.
The 2020-21 school year is already scheduled to begin the day after Labor Day, which is Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.