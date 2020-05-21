Goodwill stores gradually reopening under Phase One guidelines

“At Goodwill, we have continued to look to the recommendations of the local and national government in addition to the CDC amid this unprecedented time to ensure we did our part to flatten the curve and keep our community safe,” Goodwill CEO Mark Barth said. “With the Governor’s decision to allow operations such as ours to reopen, we look forward to welcoming back our associates, donors and shoppers and will be taking every precaution to ensure the safety and sanitation of our donated goods and those visiting our stores.”