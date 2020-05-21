Four arrests made in murder of 15-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say four arrests have been made in the murder of a 15-year-old that occurred in April.
On April 23 at approximately 1:46 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of North 21st Street for the report of hearing several gunshots.
Police located a 15-year-old male victim in the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s family has asked that we not release his name.
Police say four arrests have been made in connection to the 15-year-old’s murder:
- Raiquan M. Sims, 19, of Richmond has been charged with First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
- Chrishawn Hickman, 18, of Richmond has been charged with First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
- Antione D. Carter, 18, of Richmond has been charged with First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
- An unnamed 17-year-old male has also been charged with First-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Anyone with further information on this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or (804) 646-5100.
