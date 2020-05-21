Forecast: Cloudy and cool with rain chances ramping up this afternoon and evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cloudy and cool weather continues this week with on and off showers. Highest chance for rain later today into Friday morning
THURSDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Could be heavy, especially west of I-95 and in the evening. Highest rain chances Central and Eastern VA later in day and Thursday night. High upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%). Rain Likely Thursday evening and night.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, Showers and storms could pop up in the afternoon. Lows near 60, highs upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs mid 70s
MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows lower 60s, highs lower 80s. Showers possible.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.