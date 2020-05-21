Forecast: Cloudy and cool with rain chances ramping up this afternoon and evening

Drying and warmer this weekend

By Andrew Freiden | May 21, 2020 at 4:13 AM EDT - Updated May 21 at 4:13 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cloudy and cool weather continues this week with on and off showers. Highest chance for rain later today into Friday morning

THURSDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Could be heavy, especially west of I-95 and in the evening. Highest rain chances Central and Eastern VA later in day and Thursday night. High upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%). Rain Likely Thursday evening and night.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, Showers and storms could pop up in the afternoon. Lows near 60, highs upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs mid 70s

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows lower 60s, highs lower 80s. Showers possible.

