Chesterfield County Schools’ meal plans for holiday weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools will be offering dinner and snack distribution during the upcoming holiday weekend.
No meals will be served on May 25.
Monday and Tuesday’s meals will be included with Friday’s meals, each child will receive 5 days’ meals on May 22.
Schools serving breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Bellwood Elementary
- Bensley Elementary
- Beulah Elementary
- Chalkley Elementary
- Christian Elementary
- Crenshaw Elementary
- Crestwood Elementary
- Davis Elementary
- Ecoff Elementary
- Ettrick Elementary
- Falling Creek Elementary
- Gates Elementary
- Harrowgare Elementary
- Hening Elementary
- Hopkins Elementary
- Jacobs Road Elementary
- Matoaca Elementary
- Providence Elementary
- Wells Elementary
- Davis Middle
- Manchester Middle (via BUS from Prov MS)
- Matoaca Middle
- Salem Church Middle
- Matoaca High
- Meadowbrook High
- Thomas Dale High
Sites serving breakfast and lunch only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11: a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Enon Elementary
- James River High School
- Manchester High School
- Monacan High School
Off-site locations serving breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Holiday Mobile Park
- Colony Village Apartments
- Falling Creek Apartments
- South Pointe Landing Apartments
- Colonial Ridge Apartments
- Laketree Manner Apartments
- Greenleigh Mobile Home Park
- Heritage Pointe Apartments
- Meadowbrook Apartments
- Walmsley Terrace Apartments
- North Arch Village Apartments
Off-site locations serving breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:00 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.
- Bermuda Trailer Park
Off-site locations serving breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Winchester Green Apartments
- Mallard Cove Apartments
- Pocoshock Ridge Apartments
Off-site locations serving breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
- Ivy Walk Apartments
- Rockwood Park Apartments
Off-site locations serving breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:15 a.m - 11:45 a.m.
- Happy Hill Shopping Center
- Bensley Park
- Your Store
Off-site locations serving breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Ironbridge Church
- Union Baptist Church
- Ettrick Park
- Ettrick-Matoaca Library
- Chester Library
Off-site locations serving breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Arnett’s Family Store
Off-site locations serving breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:40 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Harbour East Village Mobile Home Park
Off-site locations serving breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:40 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.
- Maisonette Apartments
- Chesterfield Village Apartments
- Cross Creek Apartments
No meal service is available on Tuesdays or Thursdays.
Children do not have to be present to pick up meals.
To pick up meals without a child present, please tell the staff member your child’s first and last names and age.
Chesterfield County Public Schools continue to provide meals for children for pick-up without charge and regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and without discrimination.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.