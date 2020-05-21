American Family Care Short Pump opens new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - American Family Care Short Pump, a local community urgent and primary care practice, has opened a new coronavirus diagnostic test site in Short Pump.
Testing is available for any member of the community who meets the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for testing.
Prescreening questions will be asked before the test is performed to ensure CDC guidelines are met.
Symptoms of Covid-19 include:
- Shortness of breath
- Fever
- Cough
- Patients who have been exposed to someone suffering from the virus
Tests will be administered by the professional healthcare team at AFC Short Pump and can be charged to insurance plans.
For the uninsured members of the community, a testing fee of $195 is required to cover the cost of the visit, the test and the laboratory services.
American Family Care Short Pump is currently planning to provide private testing services as a regular addition to their treatment menu.
The testing site is located in the parking lot of American Family Care’s offices located at 101 Dominion Blvd. Suite 300 in Glen Allen.
The testing site is open Monday through Sunday 8 a.m. -5 p.m. by appointment only.
