Midlothian 18-year-old killed after crashing into GRTC bus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the 18-year-old driver involved in a deadly GRTC bus crash.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of East Broad Street just before 9 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.
Police say the driver, of a red four-door sedan, was exiting I-95 south onto Broad Street when it jumped the median and hit a GRTC bus that was traveling eastbound on Broad.
Three adults on the bus suffered minor injures in the crash.
The driver of the sedan, identified as Dawson M. Teta, 18, of Midlothian, was transported to a local medical center where he died an hour later.
Police had shut down Broad Street eastbound at N. 11th Street for a period of time to investigate the crash.
An investigation by the RPD Crash Team is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Nathanson at 804 646-1343.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.