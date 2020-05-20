Virginia Department of Health names hospitals that received an experimental COVID-19 drug

VDH worked with the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association to select the facilities through a “random selection model” that took into account COVID-19 case numbers and hospital needs. But Parham Jaberi, the chief deputy commissioner at VDH, said Friday that the state would not release the names of the hospitals until it had received its second, larger shipment of remdesivir – an allotment of 96 cases with enough medication to treat between 350 and 400 patients.