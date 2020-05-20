Tough times ahead for Flying Squirrels, but team confident it can weather the storm

Revenue for a shortened or cancelled 2020 season can present many obstacles. Some sponsors or season ticket holders may ask for their money back, while the team may also hope to push purchased tickets and sponsorship agreements to 2021. Of course, the latter could then present a revenue shortfall for next year as well. It's all handled on a case-by-case basis, and circumstances the Flying Squirrels' front office is approaching "one hour at a time," according to Parney. The team continues to search for ways to generate revenue, provide valuable services and keep its strong commitment to the community going.