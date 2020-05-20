On this day: Dolley Madison - who legend claims as first “First Lady” - is born

(WWBT) - On May 20, 1768, Dolley Madison - future wife of President James Madison - is born.
She grew up in Scotchtown in modern-day Hanover County until her Quaker family moved to Philadelphia. Madison would go on to marry the established Virginia lawmaker James Madison, and the pair quickly became the nation’s first “power couple.” Legend claims the term “first lady” was coined at her funeral.
Learn all about Dolley’s incredible life with the help of local author Libby McNamee in Episode 5 of Season 3 of the How We Got Here Podcast:
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.