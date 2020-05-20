Sept. 11 convict now says he renounces terrorism, bin Laden

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - The only man ever convicted in a U.S. court for a role in the Sept. 11 attacks, now says he's renouncing terrorism, al-Qaida and the Islamic State.
Zacarias Moussaoui is serving a life sentence at a federal prison in Colorado.
In a handwritten court motion Moussaoui filed with the federal court in Alexandria last month, he wrote that he repudiates Osama bin Laden as a “useful idiot” of the CIA and Saudi Arabia and that he proclaims his opposition to any terrorist action against the U.S.
Moussaoui wants to be able to testify in a civil lawsuit filed by 9/11 families against Saudi Arabia.
