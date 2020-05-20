Police: Person in critical condition after found in home with traumatic injuries

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after a person was found suffering from trauma at a west end home.
Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 2300 block of Fon Du Lac Road for a report of a victim with trauma.
“There were at least nine cope cars out here and ambulances,” said Danny Plaugher, a neighbor. “Seeing that was a little bit crazy."
Plaugher recently moved into his Fon Du Lac Road home, but the sight he saw out his living room window Wednesday was abnormal.
"We didn't really hear anything,” he said. “I was just getting the baby ready for daycare and we saw all the cops and the lights, police officers running in packs down the street."
The sight prompted Plaugher to act fast and take protective measures of his own.
“You know locking the door and making sure there’s no access because of the stuff that happens with active shooters nowadays,” he said. “Just making sure the family is safe.”
Limited details about the incident were released by Henrico police, however the person was taken to the hospital in critical condition; their injuries are unknown.
"They had a lot of detectives and crime scene units and it looked like someone from the medical's office was indicting someone had gotten stabbed,” Plaugher said. “I don't know what happened but he was showing something on the chest area when they were loading the person into the ambulance."
Again, police have not confirmed the kind of injuries the victim sustained, nor the victim’s gender.
The incident remains under investigation.
