Driver dies after police respond to car fire on I-64

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a driver is dead from injuries sustained in car fire along I-64.
Officers responded around 9:16 a.m. to the Exit 177 ramp on I-64 West for a report of a car on fire in the woods.
The vehicle was located in a ditch and required Henrico firefighters to use foam in order to control the flames.
“One adult male was transported from the scene to an area hospital,” a spokesman said.
The man later died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
Exit 177 was shut down for several hours as the HCPD forensic team was on-site collecting and analyzing evidence.
A tow truck appeared nearly four hours after police arrived on the scene in order to tow the vehicle away after investigators had gathered what they needed.
All lanes in the area have reopened.
