Police: Driver who died after car fire is suspect in domestic situation that injured woman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say the driver of a car on fire in the woods along I-64 Wednesday morning was the suspect in a domestic situation where a woman was found in a home with traumatic injuries.
Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 2300 block of Fon Du Lac Road for a report of a victim with trauma.
Limited details about the incident were released by Henrico police, however, the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her injuries and identity have not been released.
About an hour later, police were called to the Exit 177 ramp on I-64 West for a report of a car on fire in the woods.
The vehicle was located in a wooded ditch and required Henrico firefighters to use foam in order to control and put out the flames.
The man later died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
Police say both incidents remain under investigation.
