News to Know for May 20: Carytown drive-by shooting; Outdoor pools reopen; Reopening coalition launches; COVID-19 testing in Chesterfield; Cloudy, spotty light rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Cloudy and cool weather continues this week with on and off rain chances. The highest chance for rain is on Thursday and Friday.
Cloudy, cool, and breezy with sprinkles or spotty light rain possible.
Lows near 50, highs in the low 60s.
Police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in Carytown just after Noon.
At approximately 12:12 p.m. on May 18, reports came in of an unknown male in a black Sedan firing several shots into an occupied vehicle located on West Cary Street, according to police.
Police say the occupant in the black Sedan drove eastbound away from the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective A. Davila at 804-646-6739.
Phase One of Virginia’s reopening gives outdoor pools the chance to get some use, but restrictions are in place, and if you plan to head out to enjoy the water this Memorial Day weekend, there are some things you’ll need to know.
Only outdoor pools can be open and for lap swimming only.
Pool capacity will be limited to one swimmer per lane, and chairs and deck furniture are prohibited.
These are the guidelines set forth by the Virginia Department of Health.
The percent positivity case rate for COVID-19 in the City of Richmond has the mayor concerned. The rate jumped from 16.5% to 23.5% in recent days. That rate is basically the number of positive cases on any given day.
Tuesday, Mayor Levar Stoney and local health officials held an update on the city’s response at Diversity Richmond ahead of coronavirus testing at that location.
“We have feelers our with community residents to talk about how accepted the national guard would be as a community testing unit,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Richmond Health District Director.
In the coming weeks, expect to see a testing blitz, three times a week, at locations based on virus data.
The Virginia Department of Health has identified the first case of a rare inflammatory syndrome that the CDC has warned is affecting some children around the country who have contracted COVID-19.
According to the health department, the Fairfax Health District confirmed the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 in Virginia.
Officials say the child, whose age was not released, was hospitalized on May 5 and has since been discharged and is recovering at home.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the first reports of the syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April.
Richmond area business, community and government leaders have formed a reopening coalition called “Forward R-V-A.”
Forward R-V-A focuses on creating an innovative reopening plan for the city such as providing free PPE starter tool kits for small businesses.
The PPE kits include face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and “We’re Open” signs.
The kits will be available for pickup at several locations throughout the region on May 27.
Chesterfield County is offering free COVID-19 testing to residents at two locations this month.
The testing will be done at this location today:
Wednesday, May 20 at 9 a.m.
- Ettrick Community Center, 20621 Woodpecker Road
The testing is for residents who have symptoms fo COVID-19 and are uninsured or underinsured.
Testing is limited, so appointments should be made in advance. Only some appointments will be held for walk-ups. If you are experiencing symptoms, you can call the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207 starting Friday, May 15 to make an appointment.
A Virginia State Police trooper collided with a pickup truck during the chase of another vehicle.
Just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a state trooper was heading north on Interstate 95 when they saw an Audi “driving erratically and coming very close to striking several vehicles.”
The trooper tried to pull him over but the driver kept going and the chase started.
During the vehicle chase, a state police patrol vehicle collided with a Dodge pickup truck at the intersection of West Marshall Street and Altamount Avenue.
VCU Health announced that they have established a virtual urgent clinic to screen for COVID-19 symptoms.
Through the virtual clinic, providers can assess individuals for mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms, provide the next steps and refer them to in-person care if needed.
Providers are also available to assess other urgent health issues.
Services are available to Virginia residents between 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Our goals can only be reached through the vehicle of a plan. There is no other route to success - Pablo Picasso
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.