Man found dead along road in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man was found dead along a road in Dinwiddie County.
The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a man was located along a roadside in the early morning hours of May 20 in the town of McKenney.
The body of the unidentified man has been taken to the medical examiner’s office in Richmond to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information should contact the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 861-1212.
