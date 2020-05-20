Man found dead along road in Dinwiddie County identified

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man who was found dead along a road in Dinwiddie County has been identified. This case makes Dinwiddie County’s first homicide since 2018.
The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Zackary Elan Scott, 23, was located along Rainey Creek Road in the early morning hours of May 20 in the town of McKenney.
According to police, Scott has ties to the Hopewell / Prince George County area.
Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s investigators say they are investigating the case as a homicide.
Scott’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office in Richmond to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information should contact the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 861-1212.
