Man arrested for murder of wife in Christiansburg

May 20, 2020 at 8:32 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 8:32 PM

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WBDJ) - A man is in custody, charged with shooting his wife to death Tuesday night in western Virginia.

Christiansburg authorities responded to a 911 call on the 1400 block of Red Hawk Run at 8:47 p.m.

That's where they found Michelle L. Tompkins, 51, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Thompkins was taken to the New River Valley Medical Center, where she died shortly after arriving.

The victim’s husband, Gerard P. Tompkins, was arrested at the scene and is being charged with second-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

