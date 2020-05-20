Large scale, appointment-only testing event to be held in Petersburg Saturday

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District is holding a large coronavirus testing event in Petersburg Saturday, May 23.
The event is being held at the Petersburg Sports Complex from 9 am to 12 p.m. - It’s part of seven new testing sites throughout the district.
Testing will be done by appointment only. Call 804-863-1652 to be prescreened. Once a person meets the requirements, they will receive an appointment time.
Testing is for people aged 5 and older who have COVID-19 symptoms, have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, who are pregnant, have underlying medical conditions that put them at risk, are age 65 and older or work in a congregate setting.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath, flu-like symptoms, muscle pain, and new loss of taste or smell.
