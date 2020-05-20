Hopewell announces street closures to accommodate outdoor dining

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Some streets in downtown Hopewell will be closed to allow more room for outdoor dining.
The city decided to make the change in order to comply with Governor Ralph Northam’s first phase of reopening the state.
Library Street between East Broadway Avenue and East Cawson Street will be partially closed until further notice, along with the alleyway that is located between 239 East Broadway Avenue (Paddy’s Irish Pub) and 245 East Broadway Avenue (Butterworth Lofts).
The street closures will be in place until the governor’s third phase of reopening. They will help the following restaurants expand their outdoor seating:
- Haley’s Honey Meadery
- Lisa’s Cafe
- Paddy’s Irish Pub
- Skrimp Shack
The restaurants will be able to utilize the extra space starting Thursday, May 21.
