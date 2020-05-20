GRTC increases bus cleaning, sanitization

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Greater Richmond Transit System announced an increase in cleaning and sanitizing buses daily.
This month, GRTC contracted with Original Building Service, Inc. (OBS Janitorial) to assist with daily fleet cleaning.
OBS is a locally owned janitorial company, certified as a SWaM Small and Minority-Owned Business that provides janitorial services around Central Virginia serving commercial, government and medical facilities.
Each night as buses return home to GRTC, a team of 15 cleaners assists maintenance staff with disinfecting high-touch surfaces on every bus, including seats, floors, handrails, pull-cords and the driver’s area.
High-touch surfaces at GRTC facilities and vehicles are disinfected daily with many areas also cleaned regularly during and between shifts.
Staff also continue to practice social distancing and follow CDC guidance to wear cloth face coverings.
Customers are strongly encouraged to wear cloth face masks or coverings while riding to protect GRTC staff and other passengers.
Hand sanitizer dispensers are now available for customers on-board.
“The GRTC team is committed to finding solutions, especially those that support local small businesses, that help us meet enhanced disinfecting protocols during COVID-19," GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said. "OBS has provided reliable facility cleaning services for us for six years, and I know they will do a great job on our fleet to help GRTC’s efforts for public health.”
GRTC says they are providing cloth face masks, protective gloves, face shields and cleaning supplies to staff.
There are already 31 buses with driver shields previously installed and GRTC is currently working to retrofit the rest of the fleet with driver protective barriers.
