Grocery store prices soaring

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With restaurants closed and more of us cooking at home, you’ve probably noticed that grocery prices are soaring. The price of groceries grew 2.6%, in April. That was the biggest increase from one month to the next since 1974, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Every time you go to the grocery store, that number at the end of the receipt keeps getting bigger. Egg prices shot up 16.1% last month. Breakfast cereal prices rose 1.5%. So did milk (1.5%) bread (3.7%) and juice (3.8%) Even roasted (1.2%) and instant coffee (2.5%) costs more.
Soup costs 2.6% more, soda is up 4.5% and even cookies are 5.1% more.And you’ve seen the meat prices spiking for weeks.
This is where coupons make a difference. Scour the circulars ads. Look online. The more you plan for meals, or shop the sales, the more you could save. And as we’ve mentioned before, there could be an app to help you save at the grocery store as well. Check out Ibotta, Savings Star, Dosh and Receipt Hog and Fetch Rewards.
When prices go up-- you must go into the store with a list-- and research the deals before ever stepping foot inside the store.
