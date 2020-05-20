Goodwill has started phase to reopen stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Goodwill said in a statement the company will begin a phased-approach to open its stores starting on May 19.
Goodwill says they will continue to open in phases over the next several weeks with limited hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“At Goodwill, we have continued to look to the recommendations of the local and national government in addition to the CDC amid this unprecedented time to ensure we did our part to flatten the curve and keep our community safe,” Goodwill CEO Mark Barth said. “With the Governor’s decision to allow operations such as ours to reopen, we look forward to welcoming back our associates, donors and shoppers and will be taking every precaution to ensure the safety and sanitation of our donated goods and those visiting our stores.”
The following protocols will be implemented to keep safety top priority for our community:
- All required and preferred safety items are stocked and in place at each location.
- All staff is properly trained on safety policies and will implement safe social distancing measures.
- We encourage all associates, shoppers and donors who are feeling ill to stay home from work and self-isolate.
- All staff will wear a face covering and vinyl gloves while in the workplace.
- We encourage all shoppers and donors to wear a face covering and use “touchless” payments whenever possible to reduce contact.
- We have installed plexiglass shields at the registers, added floor markings to indicate a six-foot separation and will provide hand sanitizer at the front of each store for customer use.
- Dressing rooms will be closed.
- All common surfaces will be disinfected before opening and every two hours thereafter.
- Individuals visiting a Goodwill location to make a donation of used goods must either place their donations in provided bins or remain in their vehicle while a Goodwill associate assists.
- To allow for a safe social distance, only 10 shoppers will be allowed inside the store at one time. A parent with a couple of small children will be considered one customer. An elderly shopper with a caregiver will be considered one customer, as they will be moving through the store together.
- Donations are being quarantined for at least 72 hours.
- All upholstered furniture and bedding (pillows, stuffed animals, etc) are being treated per the Virginia Department of Health guidelines.
Goodwill is accepting donations from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily to ensure that Goodwill will be ready to provide free workforce development services and help people reclaim their lives.
