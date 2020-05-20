Forecast: Cloudy and cool with a little spotty light rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cloudy and cool weather continues this week with on and off rain chances. Highest chance for rain is on Thursday and Friday.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, cool, and breezy with sprinkles or spotty light rain possible. Lows near 50, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Could be heavy, especially west of I-95. Lows in the mid 50s, high upper 60s to around 70. (Rain Chance: 80%)
FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers or storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s
