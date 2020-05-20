Driver critically injured after jumping median, crashing into GRTC bus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a driver was critically injured after jumping a median and crashing into a GRTC bus.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of East Broad Street just before 9 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.
Police say the driver of a red four-door sedan was exiting I-95 south onto Broad Street when it jumped the median and hit a GRTC bus that was traveling eastbound on Broad.
Three adults on the bus suffered minor injures in the crash. The driver of the sedan , however, was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.
Police shut down Broad Street eastbound at N. 11th Street for a period of time to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.