Driver in car fire on I-64 identified

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have identified the driver of a car that was seen on fire in the woods along I-64. Police say the driver succumbed to his injuries and was the suspect in a domestic assault.
Officers responded around 9:16 a.m. Wednesday to the Exit 177 ramp on I-64 West for a report of a car on fire in the woods.
The vehicle was located in a wooded ditch and required Henrico firefighters to use foam in order to control and put out the flames.
“One adult male was transported from the scene to an area hospital,” a spokesman said.
The man, later identified as Christopher Mburu, 53, of Henrico died of his injuries hours later.
Exit 177 to I-295 was shut down for several hours as the HCPD forensic team was on-site collecting and analyzing evidence.
A tow truck appeared nearly four hours after police arrived on the scene in order to tow the vehicle away after investigators had gathered what they needed.
Wednesday evening, Henrico police announced the driver involved in this incident was the suspect in a domestic assault that occurred around 8 a.m. on Fon Du Lac Road in the west end.
Police said they responded to a home for a report of a victim with trauma. The female victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
The victim’s name has not been released yet.
Both incidents remain as active investigations.
All lanes in the area have reopened.
