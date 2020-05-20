Crews on scene after vehicle caught on fire in woods

Henrico police say officials are on the scene after a vehicle was found in the woods on I-64 west. (Source: Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 20, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 11:53 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say crews are on the scene after a vehicle was found in the woods on I-64 west.

Henrico police responded to the Exit 177 ramp on I-64 West for the report of a car on fire in the woods.

Police say one man has been transported to the hospital for injuries.

All lanes on I-64 West are back open.

Exit 177 to I-295 south will remain closed for the next two hours while crews remain on the scene.

