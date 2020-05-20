Crews on scene after vehicle caught on fire in woods

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say crews are on the scene after a vehicle was found in the woods on I-64 west.
Henrico police responded to the Exit 177 ramp on I-64 West for the report of a car on fire in the woods.
Police say one man has been transported to the hospital for injuries.
All lanes on I-64 West are back open.
Exit 177 to I-295 south will remain closed for the next two hours while crews remain on the scene.
Stay tuned to NBC12 for the latest updates.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.