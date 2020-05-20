Chesterfield County unveils website with public WiFi access locations

With many public facilities currently closed to the public due to COVID-19, the new website also provides details on where citizens can park, stand or sit to get the best coverage. For example, the website informs visitors they may get good WiFi coverage at the Historic Courthouse, 10001 Iron Bridge Road, by parking in the spaces in front of the courthouse. At Bon Air Library, 9103 Rattlesnake Road, citizens can get good coverage from the parking lots both in front of and to the left of the library’s entrance.