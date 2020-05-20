Barn at Chesterfield Berry Farm destroyed in fire

MOSELEY, Va. (WWBT) - A barn located at the Chesterfield Berry Farm was destroyed in a fire.
On May 20 at approximately 7:41 a.m., a call came in for a report of a barn fire.
Crews were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes.
No injuries were reported. The building was used for storage and other equipment.
Due to the fire in a rural area, the Battalion Chief says crews were not able to receive the call in enough time to save the building.
Crews say wind played a factor in the cause of the fire.
