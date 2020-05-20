Backstreet Boys officially postpone concerts in 2 Virginia cities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - “Backstreet’s Back,” but you’ll have to wait a little longer to see them in Virginia.
The Backstreet Boys DNA 2020 World Tour was set to make a stop in Virginia Beach on July 19 and in Bristow on July 21, but the tour has been put on hold due to the pandemic.
But don’t rush to get a refund just yet! On social media, the band said, “Hang on to your tix, because you know we’ll be back!”
An announcement on the rescheduled tour dates is expected next week.
