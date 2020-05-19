VHSL developing plans for reopening of fall sports

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia High School League is developing plans for the reopening of fall athletics that will be in compliance with state directives from the governor, Virginia Department of Education, the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.
VHSL staff continues to meet regularly with superintendents, principals, athletic directors. and the VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
The goal is to come up with plans for multiple scenarios related to start dates, safety measures for resuming practices, regular-season schedules and state playoffs for fall sports.
“What we have been doing and will continue to do, is to strongly advocate for our student-athletes for a reopening of fall sports and activities. We know much has been taken away from our students by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to advocate for them and the return of high school athletics and activities,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “It is important to say, and many already have, as we develop plans there are more questions than answers. Because of that, we cannot put a timeline on when decisions will be completed and announced to the public until many of those questions become answerable.
