VCU Health establishes virtual urgent clinic to screen for COVID-19 symptoms

VCU Health establishes virtual urgent clinic to screen for COVID-19 symptoms
VCU Health (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 19, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 12:40 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health announced that they have established a virtual urgent clinic to screen for COVID-19 symptoms.

Through the virtual clinic, providers can assess individuals for mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms, provide the next steps and refer them to in-person care if needed.

Providers are also available to assess other urgent health issues.

Services are available to Virginia residents between 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

The on-demand virtual urgent can be accessed without an appointment by visiting VCU Health’s website.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.