VCU Health establishes virtual urgent clinic to screen for COVID-19 symptoms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health announced that they have established a virtual urgent clinic to screen for COVID-19 symptoms.
Through the virtual clinic, providers can assess individuals for mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms, provide the next steps and refer them to in-person care if needed.
Providers are also available to assess other urgent health issues.
Services are available to Virginia residents between 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
The on-demand virtual urgent can be accessed without an appointment by visiting VCU Health’s website.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.