Two local organizations will surprise frontline workers with care packages

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Window Corp. and Ricky Johnson & Friends Foundation will be surprising 100 first responders with care packages this week.
Both organizations partnered with each other two months ago when Richmond Window Corp. volunteered to assist the Ricky Johnson & Friends Foundation with their supply deliveries after the catalytic converters were stolen from their vans.
“In times like these, it is great when you can have nonprofits and for-profits coming together for the common good. We thank Richmond Window for helping us deliver these packages to EMS workers and police officers working to keep our community safe while putting their health on the line.” Ricky Johnson, Founder of Ricky Johnson & Friends Foundation said. “All these bags were prepared to bless COVID-19 essential workers; on behalf of the Ricky Johnson & Friends Foundation, we thank you.”
The organizations will be surprising first responders such as firefighters, EMS workers and police officers with the care packages on May 20.
