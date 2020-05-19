Trump allies lining up doctors to prescribe rapid reopening

In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump is greeted by Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union, as the president arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, at National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md. Republican political operatives are recruiting “pro-Trump” doctors to go on television to prescribe reviving the U.S. economy as quickly as possible, without waiting to meet the COVID-19 safety benchmarks proposed by public health experts. The plan was discussed in a May 11 conference call with a senior staffer for the Trump re-election campaign. “The president’s going to get tagged by the fake news media as being irresponsible and not listening to doctors,” Schlapp said on the call. “And so we have to gird his loins with a lot of other people. So I think what Nancy’s talking about … this is the critical juncture that we highlight them.” (Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin/AP)