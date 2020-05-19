Trooper crashes into pickup during police chase in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State Police trooper collided with a pickup truck during the chase of another vehicle.
Just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a state trooper was heading north on Interstate 95 when they saw an Audi “driving erratically and coming very close to striking several vehicles.”
The trooper tried to pull him over but the driver kept going and the chase started.
“The suspect continued north on I-95 driving at excessive speeds and passing other vehicles on the shoulder until it took Exit 79 to head south on I-195,” police said.
The Audi took the Hamilton/Broad Street exit and abandoned his vehicle in the area of Norfolk Street at Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Police said he then ran away on foot and a short foot chase happened before troopers arrested him.
Charges are pending against the 30-year-old man from North Carolina.
During the vehicle chase, a state police patrol vehicle collided with a Dodge pickup truck at the intersection of West Marshall Street and Altamount Avenue.
The trooper and male driver of the pickup were checked at the scene by EMS.
No other injures or damage was reported as a result of the crash.
