Seven new COVID-19 testing sites include Petersburg, Hopewell, Dinwiddie and more

EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District has released will be hosting seven COVID-19 testing sites throughout the district.
Testing is for persons age 5 and older who have COVID-19 symptoms, have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, who are pregnant, have underlying medical conditions that put them at risk, are age 65 and older or work in a congregate setting.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Flu-like symptoms
- Muscle pain
- Loss of taste or smell
The following locations will have COVID-19 testing available for residents:
- Saturday, May 23 PETERSBURG- Petersburg Sports Complex 100 Ballpark Road, Petersburg
- Sunday, May 24, PRINCE GEORGE - JEJ Moore School 11455 Prince George Drive, Disputanta
- Tuesday, May 26, DINWIDDIE – Sports Complex - 5850 R. B. Pamplin Drive, Sutherland
- Wednesday, May 27, SUSSEX - Sussex Middle School 21356 Sussex Drive, Stony Creek
- Thursday, May 28, SURRY - Recreation Center 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry
- Friday, May 29, EMPORIA /GREENSVILLE - Washington Park, 750 Dry Bread Road, Emporia
- Saturday, May 30, HOPEWELL - Hopewell High School, 400 South Mesa Drive, Hopewell
Testing will be conducted by appointment to facilitate safety and social distancing.
To register, call the Crater Health District mainline starting four days prior to each test event date at 804.863.1652 and choose option 1.
In order to be prescreened for testing, you must call 804.863.1652 and select option 1 in advance for a screening interview.
Those that meet prescreening requirements for testing will receive an appointment time.
To avoid lengthy wait times, please come to the site at your appointed time.
