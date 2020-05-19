RPS announces two graduation celebrations for seniors next month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools (RPS) Superintendent Jason Kamras announced there will be an in-person and virtual celebration for seniors in June.
Depending on the location, the in-person ceremony will happen either on the football field or in the gym.
Students can bring 3 guests to watch and will be given a specific time, which will be similar to how the laptops were distributed.
The graduations will take place between June 22 and June 26.
