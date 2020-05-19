Riverfront Canal Cruises announces virtual tour, cancellation of 2020 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While Riverfront Canal Cruises announced the cancellation of its 2020 season, the company also announced that it’s releasing a new 360-video featuring a virtual canal boat tour.
The video features a historic narrative touches on history specific for Virginia SOL standards, along with much more Richmond history.
“The virtual 360-degree experience simulates an actual tour of the canal in the authentic boats, while seeing the restored James River and Kanawha Canal, the scenic Canal Walk, the Tidewater Connection Locks from 1853, the unique Triple Crossing railroads, historic architecture, the Virginia Capital Trail, the Low Line gardens, and James River wildlife,” Riverfront Canal Cruises said.
To watch the virtual tour, CLICK HERE.
Riverfront Canal Cruises is also canceling the rest of its season, for the safety of guests and staff, and in accordance with Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order.
“We appreciate your understanding and look forward to a banner year on the canal boats beginning April 2021. In the meantime, please stay safe and healthy, and enjoy a virtual tour!” Riverfront Canal Cruises said.
