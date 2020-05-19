Richmond to expand testing, increase access to protective supplies during two-week delay of reopening plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In response to the state granting the city of Richmond a two-week delay in starting the first phase of reopening, Mayor Levar Stoney and other city officials announced their plan to keep the community safe Tuesday morning.
During a press conference, officials announced they will expand testing access, distribute more face masks and hand sanitizer throughout the city, support underserved communities, expand safe spaces for social distancing and address the needs of Richmond’s small business community.
TESTING EXPANSION
The city plans to significantly expand public testing capacity with an emphasis on making testing accessible to priority communities with higher vulnerability to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the testing event at Diversity Richmond on May 19, the following events have been scheduled in the coming week:
- May 21, Tuckahoe Middle School from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- May 22, East Lawn Shopping Center from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
City residents should contact RCHD’s COVID-19 Call Center to find out if they qualify and to register for these testing events: 804-205-3501.
INCREASED ACCESS TO PROTECTIVE SUPPLIES
On May 12, the city began distributing 40,000 units of face coverings and sanitizing supplies provided by the state for Richmond communities that may benefit from immediate access to these resources. The city will continue that distribution, coordinated through the Richmond Fire Department.
The city will also provide 500 units of face coverings and sanitizing supplies to each member of Richmond City Council for distribution within their district based on their specialized knowledge of need.
SUPPORTING SMALL BUSINESSES
During Tuesday’s press conference, Mayor Stoney also addressed the issues small businesses face with the delay in Phase One of reopening.
Businesses can apply for the Richmond Small Business Disaster Loan here. The $20,000 zero-interest loan has a six-month payment deferment period and is then repaid over 48 months.
Restaurants can apply for the First Responder Meals Program here. Participating restaurants are paid by the city for providing meals for public safety first responders while on duty.
Mayor Stoney has sent another letter asking for federal assistance to U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. He strongly requests that the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program be modified and that Virginia’s Senators support Senator Booker’s Small Business Local Relief Act, which would send $50 billion in direct assistance to localities and states to establish and grow local relief funds.
PREPARING FOR THE NEXT STEP
City officials are also helping businesses prepare for Phase One when it comes to outdoor dining and usage of public spaces for socially-distant gatherings.
To submit a proposal for new or additional patio space or inquire for more information, please visit www.rvastrong.org/outdoorseating and fill out the interest form.
The Stoney administration has sent a request to members of Richmond City Council and their staff asking for their help in coordinating with local merchant and neighborhood associations to propose equitable opportunities for open streets, pedestrian-friendly spaces, and expanded patios with room to maintain social distancing.
The recommendations will then be reviewed by an internal city team with staff from the Department of Public Works, Richmond Police Department, Department of Planning and Development Review and the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.
For a complete list of city services available, click here.
