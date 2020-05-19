Police: Person shot hits woman with vehicle trying to get away

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police said a person who was shot hit a woman in the parking lot with a vehicle when they were trying to get away.
Officers were called to the 1900 block of Boydton Plank Road around 4:30 p.m.
Police said there was an exchange between two people that led to gunfire at the Marathon gas station.
Officials said a man was shot and then drove into a woman who was pumping gas.
Workers at the Salem & Sons store said there was at least one gunshot outside of their store.
Police said the woman had to be flown to the hospital for her injuries.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.