Police: 1 person shot, another hit by vehicle in Petersburg

May 19, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 6:49 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person was shot and another person was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in Petersburg, police say.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Boydton Plank Road around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the person who was shot was flown to the hospital.

Both incidents happened in the parking lot of the Salem & Sons store.

