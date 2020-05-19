Police investigating drive-by shooting in Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in Carytown just after Noon.
At approximately 12:12 p.m. on May 18, reports came in of an unknown male in a black Sedan firing several shots into an occupied vehicle located on West Cary Street, according to police.
Police say the occupant in the black Sedan drove eastbound away from the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective A. Davila at 804-646-6739.
