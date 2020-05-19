News to Know for May 19: Belle Isle missing person; Curbside voting, ballot casting; Virginia Beach reopens; Three arrested in drive-by shooting; Cloudy, cool with light rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the top stories we’re following this morning.
Cloudy, cool, and rainy weather is likely through Friday in Central Virginia with heavier rain to our south and west.
Cloudy with light rain possible in RVA, best chance in the afternoon. Rain likely all day for our counties SW (Mecklenburg, Lunenburg, Prince Edward) Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s.
Crews will continue searching for a missing person at Belle Isle on Tuesday morning.
Police and fire crews were called around 6:30 p.m., and water rescue crews set up a staging area at Belle Isle.
Police said they were on scene until about 10:30 p.m. looking for a missing person but did not find anyone.
No boats were deployed in the water but they will resume searching Tuesday morning at daylight. Police did not release any additional details.
Virginia State Police has issued a Critical Missing Senior Alert for a 75-year-old man from Fairfax County.
The Fairfax County Police Department is looking for Michael Leonard Delaney, 75, who was last seen around 9 p.m. when he was recorded on surveillance camera leaving Reston Hospital.
Officials said he suffers from a cognitive impairment and is disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-691-2131.
Curbside voting and ballot casting from vehicles will be available in the Ashland General Election.
Voters can cast their ballots on May 19.
Signs will guide voters where they can cast their ballots from the safety of their vehicles.
To cast your ballot in person, social distancing marks will be implemented along the sidewalk will guide voters.
Voting will take place in the council chambers in the Town Hall and also curbside along with Thompson and Henry Streets. Six voters will be allowed in the chambers at a time. The town of Ashland says voters should wear protective masks and have photo ID ready.
Governor Ralph Northam said Virginia Beach is allowed to open for recreational activities starting on Friday, May 22, just in time for Memorial Day.
Social distancing and other measures must be obeyed, otherwise, Northam says he will close the beach for access again.
Activities not allowed at Virginia Beach during Phase One include, group sports, speakers, alcohol, tents and groupings of umbrellas, fishing on sand beaches in the Resort area. Parking will also be limited to 50 percent capacity.
All other beachfront areas will remain closed to recreational activities until Phase Two. Fishing and exercise are still allowed.
There will be two more testing events within the Richmond and Henrico health district later this month.
Testing sites will be located:
- May 19 – Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave., North Richmond
- May 21 – Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Road, West Henrico
Testing will be conducted by appointment to facilitate safety and social distancing.
To register to get tested, call the Richmond and Henrico hotline at 804-205-3501.
Walk up testing is available to persons who meet testing criteria, but is not guaranteed due to limited availability.
Three people have been arrested, including a minor, in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a teenager in Chesterfield.
Officers were called to the area of Mary Page Lane near Salem Church Road just before 2:30 p.m. on May 11 after several homes and vehicles were struck by bullets.
Police said everyone involved in the incident knows and/or are related to each other. They were also involved in a dispute.
The Richmond Flying Squirrels will be offering customers ballpark food for curbside pickup with Funnville Foodie Fridays on deck at The Diamond.
Hot dogs, burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, mild and hot sausages and bratwursts are all available as individual items or as part of combo meals, which include a regular Squirrelly Fry and a 20 oz. bottled beverage.
The first Funnville Foodie Friday will be on May 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Orders can be placed until 5 p.m. on Wednesday each week.
