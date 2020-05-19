New inmate at Chesterfield Jail being monitored for COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Officials are monitoring a new inmate at the Chesterfield County Jail for COVID-19 after the individual previously tested positive for the virus at an urgent care facility earlier in the month.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said a 56-year-old who was arrested over the weekend tested positive on May 5. The individual then went to the hospital on May 8 and was admitted, but was released on May 11 after their fever came down.
“Upon arriving at the Chesterfield County Jail all precautions were taken to isolate the individual by placement in one of the jail’s negative pressure rooms out of an abundance of caution since it was still inside the 14-day self-isolation period for the individual,” officials said.
The 14-day period ends on May 19 and the inmate will be tested again for the virus. The results should come back by May 21 at which time more details will be released on the results.
Since the start of the pandemic, new inmates have been going through a screening process before being put in with the general population.
As of May 19, officials said there have been no positive cases for either inmates or deputies.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.