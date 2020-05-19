Nearly 33,000 COVID-19 cases in Virginia with 1,074 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 32,908 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Wednesday. The state also reports 1,074 deaths and 3,979 hospitalizations.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Henrico: 1,321 cases, 173 hospitalizations, 114 deaths
- Chesterfield: 1,100 cases, 70 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Richmond: 835 cases, 70 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Hanover: 238 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
- Goochland: 88 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 5 deaths
- Petersburg: 80 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 2 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
Governor Ralph Northam will continue to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m. Watch it live on NBC12′s website and news app.
Most of Virginia is beginning the first phase of a gradual reopening plan put in place by Gov. Ralph Northam.
The governor allowed some nonessential businesses to reopen Friday in most of the state. However, Northern Virginia, Richmond and Accomack County were all granted two-week delays.
Northam has said he’s basing his decision to reopen on positive trends in key metrics related to the virus’ spread, like hospital readiness and testing capacity.
There will still be severe restrictions in place during phase one.
The Virginia Department of Health announced it will now count the number of positive virus tests instead of the number of people who test positive.
That means if one person is tested three-times and all three tests come back positive, it counts as three instead of how the numbers were being counted before, which would have only been one because it was a single patient.
Virginia now has contracts with three labs - two in the commonwealth and one in North Carolina to increase testing capacity by 3,000 per day.
Elective surgeries and dental procedures resumed on May 1 after personal protective equipment shortage fears ended.
“Our hospitals, our clinics, our dental offices, these are safe, these are clean places to go and so while we have been through this pandemic I want to encourage all Virginians that your health care is important,” said Northam.
His chief of staff said the commonwealth’s re-opening will look different from others because only select businesses like salons and gyms were closed under Northam’s order.
Non-essential retail was able to remain open but only if the business can adhere to the 10 people or fewer rule, keep people six feet apart and have proper sanitation products in place.
Police and deputies are able to enforce this.
Northam says testing is key to being able to open the state back up and Virginia still ranks close to the bottom, among the states, when it comes to testing per capita.
Anyone with questions related to a business can email business@virginia.gov for more information.
The extension does not impact Virginia’s stay at home order, which will last until June 10 unless rescinded or amended.
The order will allow people to leave their homes for essential services like seeking medical attention, buying groceries, banking and more. But Northam asks that anyone who can work from home to do so.
“The sooner we can put this health crisis behind us, the sooner our lives will return to normal and the sooner our economy can revamp,” Northam said during a press conference.
Northam has also postponed the May General and Special Elections by two weeks, from May 5, 2020, to May 19, 2020, using his authority as governor.
Governor Northam is also encouraging people to use cloth masks in public to prevent the virus spread, but N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment should be reserved for first responders.
Northam previously said he’s making his decisions on the response to COVID-19 based on science and data and takes full responsibility as governor.
