Montgomery teen on track to be youngest lawyer in Alabama history

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Getting a law degree for many people is a lifetime accomplishment but try doing it at just 19 years old.
Seth Harding graduated high school at only 10 years of age. This is, believe it or not, an average age to graduate high school in his family.
He is the sixth oldest sibling of 10. His parents, Kip and Mona Lisa Harding, have homeschooled all of their children. So far, nine of them have started college by the age of 12. Their youngest is studying for the ACT at just 10 years of age.
After Seth graduated high school, he went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in history and a minor in political science from Huntingdon College at 16.
His next stop? Law school.
“If you look in the history of the U.S. a lot of our leaders started in the legal field and then moved up through there,” Harding said. “And that’s the plan. To be the best lawyer I can be and be the best person I can be.”
This spring, Seth received his law degree from the University of Alabama at just 19 years old.
Next on the agenda? The Alabama Bar Exam.
“For the past 100 years no one’s ever sat for the bar in our state at the age of 19 or younger and I’ll be the first,” said Harding. “They have you start out by taking the hardest portion of the bar, and I took that and I actually got a passing score on my first try. I don’t think that speaks anything to me. I think it just speaks to UA law and how fantastic of law school they are and I am very blessed to have a bit of that pressure off.”
Seth is currently employed as a law clerk at the Beasley Allen Law Firm in Montgomery. Meanwhile, he is studying to take the remainder of the bar exam in July.
If he passes, he will become the youngest lawyer in modern recorded Alabama history.
“After I pass the bar, I will be a staff attorney,” Harding said. “The next phase is to just be the very best staff attorney I can be, and serve my clients every day.”
Seth says he wouldn’t be where he is today without his parents, family and putting his faith in God.
“I definitely so far have tried to live a life in reliance on God. I think perhaps it’s been more necessary for me to do that then for some other people because I’ve been faced with a lot of big things to face at my age,” Harding said. “Make the purpose of your life fulfilling [God’s] purpose in your life and you will live a fantastic one.”
Mona Lisa and Kip said teaching from home has helped their children pursue an accelerated education at their own pace.
“We feel that if you love your kids, you know your kids best, you know what their strengths and weaknesses are,” Mona Lisa said. “We think that any parent can home school you just have to hang in there and work through the rough spots.”
One of Seth’s younger sisters, Katrinnah, is also pursuing a law degree. Right now, she is a second-year law school student at Faulkner University and is just 17 years old.
More about the 10 Harding siblings
- Hannah graduated from Auburn University at age 17 with a bachelor’s of science in math. She holds two master’s degrees and a Ph.D. in engineering from Tuskegee University.
- Serennah graduated from Huntingdon College at 17 and is a Lt. Commander in the Navy in D.C.
- Rosannah completed a five-year architecture program at California College of the Arts at the age of 18. She is now living in New York and works as an architect.
- Heath graduated with a master’s in computer science degree from Troy University Montgomery at 17. He also has a degree in English from Huntingdon College. He is now working remotely using his computer science degree in Florida.
- Keith graduated from Faulkner with his master’s and is now working on his Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology at Gallaudet University.
- Seth graduated from Huntingdon College with a bachelor’s degree in history. He now has a law degree from the University of Alabama at 19.
- Katrinnah got her undergrad in political science at Huntingdon College and is now a second-year law student at Faulkner University at age 17.
- Mariannah is 14 and an online Junior at Bellevue University in Nebraska.
- Lorennah is 12 and a Freshman at Bellevue as well.
- Thunder, the youngest, is being homeschooled at age 10 and is studying for the ACT.
For more information on the Harding family, read their book, “The Brainy Bunch: The Harding Family’s Method to College Ready by Age Twelve."
They can be reached at collegebytweleve@gmail.com, and you can follow them on their YouTube channel, Collegebytwelve.
